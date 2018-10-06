Sabres' Conor Sheary: Moves up to top line with Eichel

Sheary is expected to join the top line with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart against the Rangers on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres disappointed the home crowd, slumping to a 4-0 loss from the Bruins in Thursday's season opener, so naturally, coach Phil Housley looked into what went wrong on the top line. Jeff Skinner -- whom the Hurricanes traded to the Sabres in exchange for Cliff Pu and three draft picks -- didn't show instant chemistry with puck prodigy Jack Eichel in that first game, so they'll see if Sheary can spark that first line. Sheary posted 30 points (18 goals and 12 assists) over 79 games with the Penguins last season; he's an energetic winger who has experience playing with one of the best player of all time in Sidney Crosby. This experiment could work well for the Swords and Sheary owners alike.