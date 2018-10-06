Sabres' Conor Sheary: Moves up to top line with Eichel
Sheary is expected to join the top line with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart against the Rangers on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The Sabres disappointed the home crowd, slumping to a 4-0 loss from the Bruins in Thursday's season opener, so naturally, coach Phil Housley looked into what went wrong on the top line. Jeff Skinner -- whom the Hurricanes traded to the Sabres in exchange for Cliff Pu and three draft picks -- didn't show instant chemistry with puck prodigy Jack Eichel in that first game, so they'll see if Sheary can spark that first line. Sheary posted 30 points (18 goals and 12 assists) over 79 games with the Penguins last season; he's an energetic winger who has experience playing with one of the best player of all time in Sidney Crosby. This experiment could work well for the Swords and Sheary owners alike.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...