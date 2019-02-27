Sabres' Conor Sheary: Notches apple in loss
Sheary had an even-strength assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's road loss to the Flyers.
The assist was Sheary's second in three games, and he's bumped his point total up to 26 in 59 games. The 26-year-old has seen more ice time in the month of February, accumulating 14:40 of average time on ice and 1:41 of average power-play time in 13 games.
