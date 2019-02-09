Sheary's unassisted goal in the second period ignited the Sabres' offense in a 3-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

The Sabres had two power-play goals later in the period to fill out their scoring. Sheary has a goal and two assists in four games since February started, and he now has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 50 games this season. He skated only 10:59 Saturday, which is three minutes lower than his season average. His value will remain limited until that number improves.