Sabres' Conor Sheary: Opens scoring versus Red Wings
Sheary's unassisted goal in the second period ignited the Sabres' offense in a 3-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.
The Sabres had two power-play goals later in the period to fill out their scoring. Sheary has a goal and two assists in four games since February started, and he now has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 50 games this season. He skated only 10:59 Saturday, which is three minutes lower than his season average. His value will remain limited until that number improves.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...