Sheary (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Sheary will almost certainly be retroactively placed on IR back to Nov. 24 when he was injured, which would make him eligible to come off as early as Monday's matchup with Nashville. Prior to getting hurt, the Massachusetts native was bogged down in an eight-game goal drought, despite still averaging 1:18 of ice time with the man advantage.