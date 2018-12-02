Sabres' Conor Sheary: Playing Monday
Sheary (upper body) will join the lineup for Monday's contest in Nashville, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Sheary missed just three games during his IR stint, last playing on Nov. 24. The 26-year-old has found some success in his first year with the Sabres, scoring six goals and 12 points in 24 games on the season.
More News
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Won't play versus Lightning•
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Unavailable for Tuesday's game•
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Tweaks something in practice•
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Collects apple•
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Scores in back-to-back games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...