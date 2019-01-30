Sabres' Conor Sheary: Pots winner in Columbus
Sheary scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
While the goal was his first since before Christmas, Sheary has stayed fairly productive, scoring seven points in the last nine games. Without more consistent ice time, or a regular spot on the power play, the 26-year-old isn't likely to sustain this pace, however.
