Sheary (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs.

The Sabres will be happy to have Sheary back in the lineup following his four-game absence, as he's been a solid source of secondary scoring this season, notching six goals and 12 points in 24 contests. The 26-year-old winger will likely return to a top-six role Tuesday, and should see time on the man advantage as well.