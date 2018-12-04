Sabres' Conor Sheary: Ready to rock
Sheary (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs.
The Sabres will be happy to have Sheary back in the lineup following his four-game absence, as he's been a solid source of secondary scoring this season, notching six goals and 12 points in 24 contests. The 26-year-old winger will likely return to a top-six role Tuesday, and should see time on the man advantage as well.
