Sabres' Conor Sheary: Remains day-to-day
Sheary (lower body) is considered day-to-day heading into Opening Night against the Penguins on Thursday, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.
Sheary topped the 30-point mark for the third consecutive season and should be a factor in the top-six once fully fit. The winger hasn't been able to replicate the 23-goal, 30-assist campaign he put together in 2016-17, but can still be a reliable mid-range fantasy option.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.