Sheary (lower body) is considered day-to-day heading into Opening Night against the Penguins on Thursday, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.

Sheary topped the 30-point mark for the third consecutive season and should be a factor in the top-six once fully fit. The winger hasn't been able to replicate the 23-goal, 30-assist campaign he put together in 2016-17, but can still be a reliable mid-range fantasy option.