Sabres' Conor Sheary: Scores a pair in win
Sheary (lower body) tallied a pair of goals on three shots Thursday in Buffalo's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Sheary, who was considered day-to-day entering Thursday's season opener, came back to haunt his former squad with an even-strength goal in the first period and a power-play goal in the second. The latter stood as the game winner. Sheary won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Penguins before joining Buffalo in 2018-19. He collected 14 goals and 34 points in 78 games in his first season as a Sabre.
