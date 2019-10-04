Sheary (lower body) tallied a pair of goals on three shots Thursday in Buffalo's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Sheary, who was considered day-to-day entering Thursday's season opener, came back to haunt his former squad with an even-strength goal in the first period and a power-play goal in the second. The latter stood as the game winner. Sheary won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Penguins before joining Buffalo in 2018-19. He collected 14 goals and 34 points in 78 games in his first season as a Sabre.