Sabres' Conor Sheary: Scores in back-to-back games

Sheary scored his team's lone goal Sunday in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Sheary scored early in the third period to give the Sabres life, but it ultimately would not be enough. Despite the result, the 26-year-old now has scored in consecutive games. He's worth keeping tabs on if this hot streak continues.

