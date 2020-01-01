Sabres' Conor Sheary: Shines in loss
Sheary finished Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning with a goal and two assists.
Pointless over his previous three contests, Sheary launched an assault on the scoresheet Tuesday, but it came in a losing effort. As fruitful as Sheary's performance against Tampa Bay was, don't get used it, as he's only managed 13 points in 34 games this season. Chalk this up as an outlier performance.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.