Sheary finished Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning with a goal and two assists.

Pointless over his previous three contests, Sheary launched an assault on the scoresheet Tuesday, but it came in a losing effort. As fruitful as Sheary's performance against Tampa Bay was, don't get used it, as he's only managed 13 points in 34 games this season. Chalk this up as an outlier performance.