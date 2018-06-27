Sabres' Conor Sheary: Shipped to Queen City

Sheary was sent to the Sabres, along with Matt Hunwick, in exchange for a conditional 2019 fourth-round pick Wednesday, TSN.ca reports.

By moving the two players, Pittsburgh is clearing $5.25 million in cap space that will likely go to Riley Sheahan and Jamie Oleksiak. After a breakout campaign in 2016-17 in which he tallied 53 points, the 25-year-old Sheary was held to just 18 goals and 12 helpers last season. Given the expectations surrounding youngster Daniel Sprong, the Massachusetts native didn't really have a clear spot in the Penguins' lineup for 2018-19, but could find himself playing alongside Jack Eichel in Buffalo.