Sabres' Conor Sheary: Snaps point drought
Sheary tallied an assist during Thursday's loss to Carolina.
The assist snapped a nine-game point drought, bringing him up to five points on the year. He started out hot, posting four points in his first four appearances. The Sabres have lost six straight games, and could use a little more consistency out of Sheary. He'll need to ramp up his production if he hopes to top last year's 34 point total.
