Sabres' Conor Sheary: Targeting Opening Night return
General manager Jason Botterill told reporters that Sheary (upper body) could be ready in time for Opening Night against Boston on Oct. 4, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Sheary's absence for the remainder of the preseason could result in him losing out on a second-line spot alongside Casey Mittelstadt and instead find himself in a bottom-six role. If the former Penguin isn't playing with Jack Eichel or Mittelstadt, he could struggle to produce -- something that was an issue in Pittsburgh whenever he was taken off Sidney Crosby's line.
More News
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Sabres' Conor Sheary: Shipped to Queen City•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Lacking playoff success•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Snags assist in Game 5•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Scores 15th in Tuesday's loss•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Lights lamp twice Wednesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...