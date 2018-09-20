Sabres' Conor Sheary: Targeting Opening Night return

General manager Jason Botterill told reporters that Sheary (upper body) could be ready in time for Opening Night against Boston on Oct. 4, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Sheary's absence for the remainder of the preseason could result in him losing out on a second-line spot alongside Casey Mittelstadt and instead find himself in a bottom-six role. If the former Penguin isn't playing with Jack Eichel or Mittelstadt, he could struggle to produce -- something that was an issue in Pittsburgh whenever he was taken off Sidney Crosby's line.