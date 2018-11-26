Sheary reportedly "tweaked something" at practice, but head coach Phil Housley doesn't expect the 26-year-old to miss any time, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

The Sabres' bench boss didn't sound too concerned about Sheary's status during his post-practice media availability. Until we hear otherwise, we expect the 26-year-old to be good to go Tuesday against San Jose. On the season, the Sabres' winger has six goals and six assists in 24 games.