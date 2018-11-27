Sheary is dealing with an upper-body injury and won't be available for Tuesday night's home game versus the Sharks, Bill Hoppe of the Times Herald reports.

Hoppe relayed from Sabres coach Phil Housley that Sheary's injury is related to the one that hampered the winger in training camp. The American skater is chugging along at a half-point-per-game pace, with six goals and just as many helpers through 24 contests. Remi Elie figures to hold down the fort in Sheary's absence, but it probably won't be a direct replacement in the top six.