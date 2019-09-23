Sabres' Conor Sheary: Watches practice due to injury
Sheary sat out of Wednesday's practice due to a lower-body injury.
Sheary is battling for a top-six role with the Sabres after posting 14 goals and 30 points with the team last year. This injury may keep the 27-year-old out of Wednesday's preseason game versus the Blue Jackets, but the team considers him day-to-day and he should be fine for the season opener Oct. 3 versus his former team, the Penguins.
