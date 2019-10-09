Sheary is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

This is unfortunate news for both the Sabres and fantasy owners, as Sheary has had a fantastic start to the season, picking up two goals and one helper in three games while filling a middle-six role and a spot on Buffalo's second power-play unit. With the 27-year-old American expected to miss extended time, the Sabres' will likely turn to their AHL affiliate for reinforcements up front. It's safe to assume Sheary will be placed on injured reserve to open up a roster spot during his lengthy absence.