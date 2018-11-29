Sabres' Conor Sheary: Won't play versus Lightning
Sheary (upper body) will miss Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay, yet hasn't been ruled out versus Florida on Friday.
Prior to getting hurt, Sheary was stuck in an eight-game goal drought. Even with the winger slumping, the coaching staff continues to utilize him on the power play, as he is logging 1:18 of ice time per game with the man advantage during his goalless streak.
