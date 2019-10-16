Sheary (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Anaheim, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.

Sheary returned to practice Tuesday, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with L.A. for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Once he's given the green light, the 27-year-old return to a bottom-six role and a spot on one of Buffalo's power-play units.