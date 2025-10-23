Timmins logged two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Timmins led the Sabres with 22:39 of ice time Wednesday. It's the third time he's exceeded 20 minutes in a game this season. The 27-year-old has mostly filled a defensive role so far, but he's been up to the task. He's produced two helpers, seven shots on net, 20 blocked shots, four hits, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating through seven appearances. He had a career-high 15 points in 68 regular-season outings between the Maple Leafs and the Penguins in 2024-25, so it's tough to expect Timmins to be a big contributor on offense.