Timmins notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Timmins missed more than a month of the season due to a lower-body injury. He was activated but scratched Wednesday versus the Senators before drawing in Friday in place of Louis Crevier. Timmins may not fill a full-time role moving forward -- he'll likely compete with Crevier and Zach Metsa for the last spot in the lineup. In 2025-26, Timmins logged eight helpers over 39 regular-season contests in a campaign that was interrupted by a broken leg.