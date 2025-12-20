Timmins (broken leg) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Timmins suffered the injury Thursday versus the Flyers. The defenseman is expected to miss at least six weeks and he may not return until after the Olympic break in February. Timmins had six assists, 70 blocked shots and 25 hits over 33 games before the injury, Look for Jacob Bryson to replace Timmins on the blue line.