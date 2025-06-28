Timmins and Isaac Belliveau were traded to Buffalo on Saturday in exchange for Connor Clifton and a 2025 second-round draft pick, reports TSN.ca.

Timmins is a 25-year-old journeyman offensive defender who split last season between Toronto and Pittsburgh, putting up three goals and 12 assists in 68 games, combined. He struggled to slot into lineups as a 6/7 defender over his career, but last season, Timmins saw more ice time as he simplified his game and focused on better decisions in his own zone. The Sabres have a lot of puck movers ahead of him, but the fact he's a right shot will give him a chance to shine on a team laden with lefties. Expect him to still start on the bottom pairing in 2025-26, with hope for more if he can finally consolidate his game.