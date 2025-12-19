Timmins (undisclosed) is slated to be in the lineup in Thursday's game versus the Flyers, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Timmins was labeled a game-time decision due to an undisclosed injury, but he took warmups in his normal spot. The 27-year-old defenseman is expected to fill a bottom-four role for this contest, while Jacob Bryson will be a healthy scratch.