Timmins suffered a broken left leg in Thursday's game versus the Flyers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. The defenseman will be sidelined at least 6-8 weeks.

Given the timeline of the injury, it's possible Timmins will be out through the Olympic break. The blueliner could also end up on injured reserve to open a roster spot. Jacob Bryson will likely get the first chance to step into the lineup, but a few players may rotate through on the third pairing during Timmins' absence.