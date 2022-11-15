Anderson will guard the home net Tuesday against Vancouver, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
It'll be the second start in a row for Anderson who allowed three goals on 30 shots in a loss Saturday to the Bruins. The 41-year-old netminder has a 3-2-0 record with a strong .922 save percentage while sharing goaltending duties with Eric Comrie.
