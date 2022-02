Anderson will defend the cage Sunday in Columbus, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Anderson has gone 2-2-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .910 save percentage over his last four appearances. The Sabres were defeated 4-3 in their last meeting with the Blue Jackets on Feb. 10, but Anderson did not make an appearance. Columbus has posted a 12-10-1 record at home this season while earning the league's second-worst home power-play percentage at 14.