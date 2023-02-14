Anderson allowed five goals on 28 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Anderson made his first start in three weeks, and he looked good early on. The Kings then tagged him for four goals in a 10-minute span during the second period, and the Sabres' offense couldn't recover. Anderson has been surpassed by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on the goaltending depth chart. The 41-year-old Anderson is now at 8-7-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 18 contests. Given his limited usage lately, it's unclear when he might start again.