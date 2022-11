Anderson stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 7-2 blowout victory against the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Anderson was excellent Tuesday as he earned Buffalo their first win in almost three weeks. This was not the first rodeo for the 41-year-old netminder, who got his team back on track by posting a .935 save percentage on the night. Anderson now has a winning record of 4-3-0 on the season, with a SV% of .910 and a GAA of 2.82.