Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports Anderson confirmed his retirement following Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators, during which he stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Anderson will close out his lengthy NHL career with a 319-275-2-71 record. He began with the Blackhawks in the 2002-03 season after he was drafted in the third round in 2001. He also saw time with the Panthers, Avalanche, Senators and Capitals before closing out his career with the Sabres over the last two campaigns. Anderson never captured the Stanley Cup, but his dedication to the game was rewarded with the Masterton Trophy in 2017 after he left the Senators to support his wife Nicholle in her battle with throat cancer.