Anderson made 29 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Anderson was spotted a 3-0 lead in the second period, helping himself in the process by assisting on Kyle Okposo's shorthanded goal to open the scoring. The Devils pushed back with a pair of goals sandwiched around the second intermission, but Anderson prevented them from tying the game before Buffalo extended its lead again. The veteran netminder has three wins in his last four starts and is 9-4-2 in his last 15 decisions.