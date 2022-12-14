Anderson made 40 saves in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Buffalo got outshot 40-25 and remarkably didn't score its first goal until early in the third period, so for the first 40 minutes Anderson stood on his head to keep the game deadlocked, making 30 of his 40 stops. It's the first shutout of the year for the 41-year-old netminder and his first in nearly four years, with his last one coming in March 2019 as a Senator. After this outstanding performance, Anderson has turned back the clock with a 2.71 GAA and .921 save percentage -- what would be his best numbers since 2016-17 if he can keep them up.