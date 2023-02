Anderson will be stationed between the pipes in Los Angeles on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Anderson will make his first start since earning a win against Dallas on Jan. 23. The veteran goaltender is 8-6-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 17 games this season. He's been even better on the road, going 5-2-1 with a 2.58 GAA.