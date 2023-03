Anderson was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Mark Masters of TSN reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Toronto.

In 22 games this season, Anderson has posted a 9-9-2 record with a 2.78 GAA and one shutout. The 41-year-old backstop will likely continue to serve as a No. 2 option behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen but should still get a handful of starts down the stretch.