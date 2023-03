Anderson is set to start on the road against Philadelphia on Friday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Anderson has allowed at least three goals in three straight starts, so he'll be looking to end that slump. Overall in 2022-23, he has a 10-9-2 record, 2.79 GAA and .917 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Flyers have lost four straight games and 12 of their last 14 contests, bringing their record down to 24-32-11.