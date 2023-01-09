Anderson will start Monday's home game against Philadelphia, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Anderson has turned aside 99 of 103 shots in his past three outings en route to a 2-1-0 record. He has posted a mark of 7-5-1 this season with a 2.61 GAA and a .923 save percentage. The Flyers sit 27th in the NHL this season with 2.75 goals per game.