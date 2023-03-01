Anderson stopped 31 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' final goal was scored into an empty net. Anderson couldn't really be faulted on any of the pucks that beat him, and he shut the door in the third period as the Sabres tried to mount a comeback after sleepwalking through the first two frames. The 41-year-old netminder continues to see semi-consistent action as Buffalo splits the workload in the crease between three goalies, starting three of the last eight games and getting called upon in relief of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in a fourth, and Anderson's 2.77 GAA and .918 save percentage on the season are far superior to Luukkonen's 3.57 GAA and .892 SvP, or Eric Comrie's 3.59 GAA and .882 SvP.