Anderson stopped 29 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

It was a tough way for the 41-year-old netminder to down in defeat -- Jeff Skinner got ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel after the Pittsburgh forward had slashed Anderson, and the Pens potted the OT winner on the ensuing power play. Anderson is 5-4-1 on the season, but he's proving he still has a little something left in the tank with a .912 save percentage to go along with his 2.97 GAA.