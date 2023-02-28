Anderson was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Joe Yerdon of the Bleacher Report reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Columbus.
Anderson has put up decent numbers in 20 appearances this season, posting a 9-7-2 record, 2.70 GAA and one shutout. The Sabres are currently carrying three goalies on the 23-man roster and could be considering moving one of Anderson or Eric Comrie before Friday's trade deadline, though nothing official has come from the team.
More News
-
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Stands on head for win•
-
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Slated to face Panthers•
-
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Makes 17 saves in relief appearance•
-
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Can't shake off rust•
-
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Draws start Monday•
-
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Wins in 700th appearance•