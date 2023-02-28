Anderson was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Joe Yerdon of the Bleacher Report reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Columbus.

Anderson has put up decent numbers in 20 appearances this season, posting a 9-7-2 record, 2.70 GAA and one shutout. The Sabres are currently carrying three goalies on the 23-man roster and could be considering moving one of Anderson or Eric Comrie before Friday's trade deadline, though nothing official has come from the team.