Anderson was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports, indicating he'll be between the home pipes versus the Kings.

Anderson has given up three or more goals in three straight contests, posting a 1-1-1 record and .910 save percentage. The veteran netminder figures to continue splitting the workload with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, though both goaltenders have been struggling to keep pucks out of the net.