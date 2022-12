Per Penguins radio voice Josh Getzoff, Anderson was the first goaltender off the ice Friday, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Pittsburgh.

Anderson has faced 89 shots on goal in his last two games of action, but this will be his first start in four games. He is 5-4-0 with a 2.87 GAA and a .916 save percentage this season. He will face the Penguins, who have 93 goals in 26 games, 10th best in the NHL.