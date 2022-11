Anderson was the first goaltender off the ice Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports, indicating he will defend the home crease against New Jersey.

Anderson is 4-3-0 with a 2.71 GAA and a .914 save percentage this season. He'll be facing a red-hot Devils team, who had its 13-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Toronto. The Devils have averaged 3.70 goals per game this season.