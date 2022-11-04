Anderson will be between the visiting pipes against Carolina on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
It will be Anderson's fourth start of the season. He is a perfect 3-0-0 in 2022-23, stopping 87 of 92 shots in wins over Ottawa, Vancouver and Chicago. It will be a tougher matchup Friday against the Hurricanes who are currently 7-2-1, averaging 3.30 goals per game.
