Anderson will defend the home cage against Chicago on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Anderson was the first goalie off the ice and with Eric Comrie on the ice early to work with the goaltender coach, Anderson will get the start. Anderson is 2-0-0 this season, giving up only two goals on 66 shots. He will play against the Blackhawks who have been competing surprisingly well under new head coach Luke Richardson. The Blackhawks are back on the road after a four-game homestand and have scored 21 goals in their last five games.