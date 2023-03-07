Anderson will get the starting nod at home against the Oilers on Monday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

In his last appearance, Anderson coughed up four goals on 35 shots during a loss to Columbus. The veteran netminder is 9-8-2 with a 2.77 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 21 outings. He's 3-5-1 at home this season and hasn't earned a home victory since posting a 40-save shutout against the Kings on Dec. 13.