Anderson (undisclosed) hasn't been ruled out of the final two games of the season, but he isn't expected to be available Thursday against the Bruins, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Although Anderson almost certainly won't start against Boston, he could make one last appearance for the campaign Friday versus Chicago. The 40-year-old vet has gone 17-12-2 while posting a 3.12 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 31 contests this season.