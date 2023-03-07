Anderson stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Monday.
Anderson allowed a goal in each period of the contest. He dropped to 9-9-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 22 games this season. Anderson has lost his last two starts while allowing seven goals on 72 shots over that stretch.
