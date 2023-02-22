Anderson surrendered one goal on 18 shots in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Anderson stepped into the contest after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed four goals on 10 shots over just 12:09 of ice time. The only goal Anderson allowed was scored at 14:36 of the second period while the Maple Leafs were on the power play. Toronto's final marker was on an empty net. Anderson wasn't charged with the loss, so his record is still 8-7-2. He also has a 2.79 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 19 outings in 2022-23. The 41-year-old fared far better Tuesday than he did Feb. 13 when he stopped 23 of 28 shots in a 5-2 loss to Los Angeles.