Anderson saved 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win against Arizona.

Anderson surrendered a power-play goal at 3:35 of the first period that gave Arizona a 1-0 lead, then he was beaten by Barrett Hayton at 12:16 of the second to put the Coyotes up 2-1. However, he was perfect after that to allow Buffalo to pull away. The 41-year-old goaltender earned his second straight win, giving him a 7-4-1 record, 2.66 GAA and .922 save percentage in 13 games this season.